Who is Russ Armstrong? All About Greta Lee’s Husband

Actress and writer Russ Armstrong married actress Lee Lee in 2014.

Armstrong is nominated for a Golden Globe this year.

Armstrong is a writer and producer, known for his work on late-night TV and talk shows.

The star of ‘Past Lives’ got married to comedy writer and producer Russ Armstrong in September 2014. She is an actress and writer based in Los Angeles and is nominated for a Golden Globe this year. She and Armstrong have two kids, Apollo and Raphael. Both of them have successful careers in entertainment.

Armstrong is not just an actor – he’s been in some great shows like 30 Rock and Master of None. He’s also a writer and producer, working on late-night TV and talk shows. His IMDb shows he produced for The Daily Show and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, making a total of 13 episodes for the former and three for the latter.

Armstrong and Lee met at Northwestern University while she was studying theater and doing comedy sketches. He often shares funny pictures from their time in school on Instagram. They got married on September 7, 2014.

Armstrong and Lee have two kids, named Apollo Joosung and Raphael Joobaek. Apollo was born in August 2016, and Raphael was born in April 2019.

Armstrong and Lee live in New York City. Then, after ten years, they moved from Brooklyn to a quiet neighborhood near Los Angeles in 2020 for a more peaceful family life.

