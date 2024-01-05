Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Ryan Piers Williams? All About America Ferrera’s Husband

Who is Ryan Piers Williams? All About America Ferrera’s Husband

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Ryan Piers Williams? All About America Ferrera’s Husband

Who is Ryan Piers Williams? All About America Ferrera’s Husband

Advertisement
  • Actress America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams have been together for over 15 years.
  • They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.
  • Ferrera shares her love for Williams on social media.
Advertisement

Actress America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, have been together for more than 15 years. They got engaged in 2010 and had a beautiful wedding in 2011. The couple has two kids, Sebastian and Lucia.

Despite being private about their family life, Ferrera often shares her love for Williams on social media. They celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and 18 years together in 2023, with Ferrera posting a sweet throwback photo from their wedding day.

Williams, a director and actor, met Ferrera in 2005 while working on his first film. They, along with Wilmer Valderrama, started a nonprofit called Harness in 2016 to make a political impact through art and activism.

They became parents with Sebastian’s arrival in 2018 and Lucia’s birth in 2020. While keeping their kids mostly private, Ferrera occasionally shares glimpses of family life. Williams, an artist too, explores human nature through his art shows.

In 2020, Williams surprised Ferrera with a creative Zoom birthday party. He even made a cameo in Ferrera’s recent project, the film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

Their enduring love story continues to be inspiring in the entertainment industry as they juggle busy careers and family moments.

Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Danneel Ackles? All About Jensen Ackles’ Wife
Who is Danneel Ackles? All About Jensen Ackles’ Wife

Jensen Ackles is known for "Supernatural," and his wife Danneel. Jensen started...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story