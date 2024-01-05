Who is Ryan Piers Williams? All About America Ferrera’s Husband

Actress America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, have been together for more than 15 years. They got engaged in 2010 and had a beautiful wedding in 2011. The couple has two kids, Sebastian and Lucia.

Despite being private about their family life, Ferrera often shares her love for Williams on social media. They celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and 18 years together in 2023, with Ferrera posting a sweet throwback photo from their wedding day.

Williams, a director and actor, met Ferrera in 2005 while working on his first film. They, along with Wilmer Valderrama, started a nonprofit called Harness in 2016 to make a political impact through art and activism.

They became parents with Sebastian’s arrival in 2018 and Lucia’s birth in 2020. While keeping their kids mostly private, Ferrera occasionally shares glimpses of family life. Williams, an artist too, explores human nature through his art shows.

In 2020, Williams surprised Ferrera with a creative Zoom birthday party. He even made a cameo in Ferrera’s recent project, the film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

Their enduring love story continues to be inspiring in the entertainment industry as they juggle busy careers and family moments.

