Who is Suchana Seth? Son, Husband & Career

Suchana Seth is the CEO and founder of The Mindful AI Lab.

Suchana Seth was arrested for Murdering her Son in a Goa hotel.

She was arrested with help from hotel staff and a cab driver.

Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old CEO and founder of The Mindful AI Lab in Bengaluru, made headlines for a tragic incident in a Goa hotel. Accused of murdering her son, she was swiftly arrested with the help of vigilant hotel staff and a cab driver who noticed something was amiss. The motive behind this heartbreaking act remains unknown.

Suchana was previously married to Venkat Raman, living in Indonesia, and they are in the final stages of divorce. The authorities have summoned Venkat for further investigation following the tragic incident in January 2024.

Born in 1984 in Chennai, Suchana grew up in a Hindu household and attended school in Gopalpuram.

She pursued a career in physics, earning a Bachelor’s degree from Bhawanipur Education Society College and an M.Sc. from the University of Calcutta in 2008. She began her professional journey in 2011 as a Freelance Editor and later ventured into the field of artificial intelligence, founding The Mindful AI Lab in 2020.

