Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Suchana Seth? Son, Husband & Career

Who is Suchana Seth? Son, Husband & Career

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Suchana Seth? Son, Husband & Career

Who is Suchana Seth? Son, Husband & Career

Advertisement
  • Suchana Seth is the CEO and founder of The Mindful AI Lab.
  • Suchana Seth was arrested for Murdering her Son in a Goa hotel.
  • She was arrested with help from hotel staff and a cab driver.
Advertisement

Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old CEO and founder of The Mindful AI Lab in Bengaluru, made headlines for a tragic incident in a Goa hotel. Accused of murdering her son, she was swiftly arrested with the help of vigilant hotel staff and a cab driver who noticed something was amiss. The motive behind this heartbreaking act remains unknown.

Suchana was previously married to Venkat Raman, living in Indonesia, and they are in the final stages of divorce. The authorities have summoned Venkat for further investigation following the tragic incident in January 2024.

Born in 1984 in Chennai, Suchana grew up in a Hindu household and attended school in Gopalpuram.

She pursued a career in physics, earning a Bachelor’s degree from Bhawanipur Education Society College and an M.Sc. from the University of Calcutta in 2008. She began her professional journey in 2011 as a Freelance Editor and later ventured into the field of artificial intelligence, founding The Mindful AI Lab in 2020.

Also Read

Who is Matthew McConaughey’s Son? All About Levi McConaughey
Who is Matthew McConaughey’s Son? All About Levi McConaughey

Matthew and Camila McConaughey welcomed their son, Levi, in 2008. The couple...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story