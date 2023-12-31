Advertisement
Edition: English
Who is Tina Arning? All You Need To Know About Her!

Articles
  • Tina Arning was born on October 27, 1968, in Connecticut.
  • Tina studied mass communication at Boston University.
  • She started her career in 1995 with “The Young and the Restless.”
Tina Arning, a well-known American actress, has made a mark in both TV and movies with her versatile performances. She’s famous for playing Angelina in “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Born on October 27, 1968, in Connecticut, she attended Greenwich High School and later studied mass communication at Boston University.

At 55, Tina has had a successful career, starting in 1995 with “The Young and the Restless.” She took a break to focus on her family but returned with a guest appearance in “Modern Family” and received the India Award for Best Actress by Maggie the Cat.

Tina keeps her personal life private, not revealing much about her family. She married Jason Aron Brazill and had three children before getting divorced, becoming a strong single mother.

She proudly holds American nationality, and her net worth is around $2 million USD as of 2023, mostly from her acting career.

