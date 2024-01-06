Who is Yvonne McGuinness? All About Cillian Murphy’s Wife

Cillian Murphy, a renowned actor, married Yvonne McGuinness in 2004.

Yvonne is an artist known for her unique art installations.

They have two sons, Malachy and Aran, and live in Dublin with their children.

Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness got married in 2004. Despite Cillian being a famous actor in movies like Inception and Batman Begins, and playing Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders for six seasons, they lead a quiet life.

Yvonne is an artist who makes unique art installations. They are both from Ireland, lived in London for a while, but now live in Dublin with their teenage sons, away from the glitz of Hollywood.

When Murphy received the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in January 2024, he used the moment to express gratitude to McGuinness and their sons while on stage.

McGuinness comes from Kilkenny, Ireland, and is a visual artist with formal training. He earned a master’s degree from the Royal College of Art in London.

In the late 1990s, Murphy got his first acting opportunity in Cork, Ireland, starring in a play called Disco Pigs by an unknown writer. The play was a huge success, touring in Dublin, London, and worldwide for a year and a half. During this period, Murphy and McGuinness, who he met during the play, traveled together for much of the tour.

McGuinness and Murphy got married in 2004 and had two sons, Malachy in 2005 and Aran in 2007. When McGuinness was pregnant with Malachy, Murphy was working on the movie “The Wind that Shakes the Barley” in 2006. He mentioned to The Guardian that it was one of his favorite acting experiences because he could be near McGuinness during the filming.

McGuinness has Instagram and Twitter, but they’re private. Murphy doesn’t use social media. They keep their family life private, and even though Murphy does interviews for his big movies, he doesn’t talk much about his wife and kids in public.

The couple lives in Dublin, but when Peaky Blinders was being filmed in Liverpool, England, McGuinness stayed in Dublin with their kids. Meanwhile, Murphy lived in a rented apartment in Liverpool and said he didn’t have much of a social life during that time, as he shared with The Guardian.

In a July 2023 interview, Murphy talked about his new movie, Small Things Like These. He shared that his wife had the idea to turn Claire Keegan’s novella into a film. Murphy expressed his desire to collaborate with Tim Mielants, the director of Peaky Blinders, and when they were brainstorming ideas, McGuinness suggested adapting the well-loved book.

