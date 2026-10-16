Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India

The song, performed by Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari, has gained significant attention on Instagram.

DUBAIL: A Pakistani Saraiki folk song, “Chhalre Chhalre Waal,” has taken social media in India by storm, attracting millions of views and drawing comparisons with a popular Bollywood classic.

The song, performed by Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari, has gained significant attention on Instagram and YouTube, particularly in India’s Punjab, introducing traditional Saraiki music to a wider audience.

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As the song continues to spread online, listeners have compared its melody with “Na Kajre Ki Dhaar,” a popular song from Rajiv Rai’s 1994 Bollywood film “Mohra.” The comparison has sparked further discussion about the Pakistani folk song across social media platforms.

The song’s appeal lies in its melodious tune, vocal performances and traditional folk elements, which resonate with listeners across the region.

Its growing popularity also highlights the role of social media in introducing regional music to audiences beyond linguistic and geographical boundaries.

Saraiki is widely spoken in southern Punjab and adjoining areas of Pakistan. Although the language may be unfamiliar to many Indian listeners, its music offers an introduction to the region’s rich folk heritage.

Also known in some versions as “Tediyan Reesan Kaun Kare,” the song is a traditional Saraiki folk composition from Pakistan’s Punjab region.

Over the years, several folk artists have performed the song, with Muhammad Hussain Bandialvi among the musicians associated with it. The late Shafaullah Khan Rokhri also played a significant role in popularising Saraiki music among wider audiences.

Like many traditional folk compositions, the song has evolved through different voices and interpretations rather than remaining tied to a single modern recording. Successive generations of performers have adapted it in their own styles, helping preserve its musical legacy.

Indian Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma has also taken notice of the song and recently shared a new version performed in her voice.

The track gained further attention last week when Nishant Mishra, a sub-inspector with Uttar Pradesh Police, shared a video of himself singing “Chhalre Chhalre Waal” while playing the guitar. The clip quickly went viral on social media.

The renewed interest in the song underscores how digital platforms can revive traditional music and introduce it to new generations of listeners across borders.