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Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India

Usman Khan led the batting effort with a superb 107-run century, while Abdul Qadir contributed a valuable 80 runs.

Web Desk November 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Usman Khan flicks the ball on his way to a century


AL AMERAT, Oman: Pakistan posted an imposing 337-9 against archrivals India in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday, setting a target of 338 runs for the title.


After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first in the final being played in Al Amerat, Oman.


Pakistan's innings was powered by outstanding performances from Usman Khan and Abdul Qadir.


Usman Khan led the batting effort with a superb 107-run century, while Abdul Qadir contributed a valuable 80 runs.


Captain Farhan Yousaf also played an aggressive knock, scoring 63 off just 60 deliveries to help Pakistan post a formidable total.


India now need 338 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup title.


Pakistan's playing XI for the final comprised Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan, Hiyam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Hasnain Abbas, Hamza Zahoor, Mohammad Siam, Naqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Ali Raza.


Pakistan have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They had also defeated India in the group stage, securing a thrilling victory powered by a century from Hamza Yousaf.

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