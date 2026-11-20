Pakistan crowned Blind Cricket Asia Cup T20 champions after rain washes out final

Following a lengthy wait, officials called off the match and declared Pakistan winners in accordance with the tournament's playing conditions.





DHAKA: Pakistan's blind cricket team has been crowned champions of the Asia Cup T20 after persistent rain in Dhaka prevented the final against arch-rivals India from taking place.





Following a lengthy wait, officials called off the match and declared Pakistan winners in accordance with the tournament's playing conditions.





Under the rules, Pakistan were awarded the title on the basis of their superior net run rate and victory over India in the league stage.





Pakistan had also defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh during the league matches, completing an unbeaten run in the tournament.





However, the decision to award Pakistan the championship without the final being played drew objections from the Indian side, which questioned the tournament officials' decision.





According to the Indian association, Sultan Shah rejected a technical committee proposal to declare both teams joint winners and allegedly pressured the match referee to award the title to Pakistan.





Tournament sources, however, said the technical committee had informed all participating teams of the playing conditions on November 7, including Article 27, which clearly outlined the procedure in case rain prevented the final from being played.

Under the relevant provision, the team with the better net run rate was to be declared the winner if the final could not take place.





Following Pakistan's declaration as champions, the Indian team boycotted the prize distribution ceremony and left the stadium without collecting the runners-up trophy.



