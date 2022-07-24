Following a white supremacists protest, 3 people were arrested in Boston

A group of masked white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters in Boston.

At a “drag queen story time” event for youngsters on Saturday; a group of masked white supremacists fought with counter-protesters, according to reports. Three individuals were detained as a result.

The head of the Nationalist Social Club, or NSC 131; which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a New England-based neo-Nazi group; was allegedly one of the three people detained for disturbing the peace.

The other two people detained were reportedly counter-protesters who fought with the 131 members; on Saturday in the Jamaica Plain area.

Video of the demonstrations showed NSC 131 members yelling and brandishing a banner; that said “PEDO SCUM OFF OUR STREETS” before they started outside of a gathering at Loring Greenough House. According to the footage, the members donned masks, sunglasses; and caps bearing the number “131.”

Witness Richie Cadet told WCVB-TV, “It turns out they were calling folks in the LGBTQ community paedophiles”. “They were obviously using some language that should never be used to describe anyone.”

Boston police led children out of the rally, but later, as CBS Boston reported; counterprotesters assaulted the officers. The group’s 23-year-old leader and a 27-year-old counterprotester got into a fight; and were both taken into custody, the station reported.

Elected officials denounced the white nationalist group’s presence.

Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement made available to the Boston Herald; “We are ready and will not be frightened in our endeavour to make Boston a city; for everyone.” “With a zero tolerance policy for any organisations attempting to intimidate or harass citizens in our city; we are ready to deploy additional public safety personnel across the whole city.”

Kevin Hayden, the district attorney for Suffolk County, referred to it as a “organised white supremacist activity”; and claimed that Boston served as a “waypoint” in the struggle against hatred that began in Charlottesville, Virginia; during the infamous “Unite the Right” demonstration five years ago.

White nationalists’ attendance at a literary reading in Jamaica Plain today; like their march through downtown Boston earlier this month; is both disgraceful and alarming, according to a statement from Hayden. “These groups attack society worldwide, and society worldwide must reject them.”

Hayden was referring to a march around the city when roughly 100 Patriot Front members participated.

