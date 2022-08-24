The helicopter struck a power line and crashed into a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee.

It was unclear what caused the helicopter to strike the power line.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Tuesday’s helicopter crash claimed the lives of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a deputy from the sheriff’s office.

THP officials announced that one of their troopers and a deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had died. Due to the collision in the area of Marion County. It happened roughly 30 miles west of Chattanooga.

An official said, “Today is a very devastating day for law enforcement,” during a segment of the press conference.

Around 4 p.m. on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee. A Bell 206 helicopter crashed into some trees after colliding with a power wire. Only two people were listed as being in the aeroplane.



In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office named the deceased trooper as Sergeant Lee Russell. Requests for comment from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were not promptly fulfilled.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy and Sergeant Lee Russell, who were both killed this afternoon in a horrible helicopter crash. While providing service to the people of the State of Tennessee. They are in our thoughts and prayers, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post. In this unbearable time, may God bless these committed law enforcement personnel and their families.

