Pakistan suffers the worst floods in its history.

One of the oldest preserved human settlements, suffers major damage.

Torrential rain destroys the site.

Advertisement

As Pakistan suffers the worst floods in its history, one of the oldest preserved human settlements in the world has suffered major damage from excessive rain.

Moenjodaro, often spelled Mohenjo-daro, is a World Heritage site located 508 kilometers from Karachi in the Indus River Valley. It was constructed in the Bronze Age, around 5,000 years ago.

In a letter to UNESCO from the Cultural, Tourism, & Antiquities Department of Singh state, curator Ihsan Ali Abbasi and architect Naveed Ahmed Sangah signed, they claim, “Unfortunately we observed the mass damage of the site.”

The letter continues by stating that nearby individuals whose homes had flooded were using the location as temporary housing.

The letter continues by stating that nearby individuals whose homes had flooded were using the location as temporary housing.

According to the letter, “on humanitarian grounds we provided them sanctuary in our apartments, parking lots, stores (and) ground floor of the museum.”

Advertisement

A third of Pakistan is presently thought to be under water as a result of monsoon rains and water from melting glaciers.

The majority of the structures at Moenjodaro, which were found in the 1920s, are above ground and vulnerable to environmental harm. The letter from the site’s caretakers includes pictures that show crumbling brick walls and mud-covered ground.

In the letter, the site team describes some of the quick steps they took to lessen flood damage, including installing water pumps, fixing masonry, and cleaning drains.

But it’s obvious that these steps won’t be sufficient.

Abbasi and Sangah ask for $45 million (100 million Pakistani rupees) as their final request in their letter to cover the expense of comprehensive repairs.

Sadly, Moenjodaro’s conservators have been aware for some time that the site could be seriously endangered by flooding.

Advertisement

The state of Singh, which is legally in charge of preserving Moenjodaro, has already raised the matter and warned that “a breach of the dam upstream would inflict catastrophic devastation,” according to its official UNESCO listing.

Abbasi and Sangah express concern in their letter that Moenjodaro might be added to the list of UNESCO monuments in danger, which the preservation organization updates on a regular basis to highlight historic sites that are seriously in danger of falling into ruin.

The Everglades National Park in Florida, which is dealing with serious environmental issues, and Liverpool, England, whose historic city center is regarded as being at risk from urbanization are two locations that are currently on this list.

Also Read Sri Lankan FM condoles over devastating floods in Pakistan ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received a telephone call...