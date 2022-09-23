Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UK Police investigate two men over cash-for-honours claims

UK Police investigate two men over cash-for-honours claims

Articles
Advertisement
UK Police investigate two men over cash-for-honours claims

UK Police investigate two men over cash-for-honours claims

Advertisement
  • Two men questioned under caution about possible abuses related to giving honours.
  • In February, police said they were looking into reports that a Saudi national was given honours in exchange for money.
  • The men were in their 50s and 40s at the time of questioning.
Advertisement

British police said On Friday, that they had talked to two men under caution about possible crimes under a law that covers abuses related to giving honours.

In February, the Metropolitan Police in London said they were looking into reports that a Saudi national was given honours in exchange for giving money to one of then-Prince Charles’s charities.

After his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died early this month, Charles became king.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday, “On Tuesday, September 6, police questioned a man in his 50s and a man in his 40s under caution about possible violations of the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.” The men were in their 50s and 40s at the time.

“The investigation remains ongoing and we will not be providing a running commentary on its progress.”

The Sunday Times newspaper said last year that a Saudi businessman had won an award for giving tens of thousands of pounds to projects that Charles strongly supported, with the help of the then-heir to the throne’s staff.

Advertisement

When asked to comment on the police statement, Buckingham Palace did not do so right away.

A representative for Charles has said in the past that the now-king did not know about the supposed offer of honours or citizenship in exchange for money.

Michael Fawcett, who had been Charles’ right-hand man for decades, quit his job running the prince’s charity, The Prince’s Foundation, a few weeks after the news story came out.

Also Read

UK police issue over 50 ‘Partygate’ fines
UK police issue over 50 ‘Partygate’ fines

British police investigating breaches of Covid-19 lockdown laws by Prime Minister Boris...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story