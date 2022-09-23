UK Police investigate two men over cash-for-honours claims

Two men questioned under caution about possible abuses related to giving honours.

In February, police said they were looking into reports that a Saudi national was given honours in exchange for money.

The men were in their 50s and 40s at the time of questioning.

British police said On Friday, that they had talked to two men under caution about possible crimes under a law that covers abuses related to giving honours.

In February, the Metropolitan Police in London said they were looking into reports that a Saudi national was given honours in exchange for giving money to one of then-Prince Charles’s charities.

After his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died early this month, Charles became king.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday, “On Tuesday, September 6, police questioned a man in his 50s and a man in his 40s under caution about possible violations of the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.” The men were in their 50s and 40s at the time.

“The investigation remains ongoing and we will not be providing a running commentary on its progress.”

The Sunday Times newspaper said last year that a Saudi businessman had won an award for giving tens of thousands of pounds to projects that Charles strongly supported, with the help of the then-heir to the throne’s staff.

When asked to comment on the police statement, Buckingham Palace did not do so right away.

A representative for Charles has said in the past that the now-king did not know about the supposed offer of honours or citizenship in exchange for money.

Michael Fawcett, who had been Charles’ right-hand man for decades, quit his job running the prince’s charity, The Prince’s Foundation, a few weeks after the news story came out.

