Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukraine Claims 500 square kilometres of land retaken in southern Kherson region

Ukraine Claims 500 square kilometres of land retaken in southern Kherson region

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine Claims 500 square kilometres of land retaken in southern Kherson region

Ukraine Claims 500 square kilometres of land retaken in Kherson

Advertisement
  • Ukrainian authorities claimed that about 500 square kilometers recaptured in Kherson region.
  • Additional measures still are being taken there said Natalia Humeniuk.
  • Shelling of these territories continues, as the population is under Ukrainian jurisdiction.
Advertisement

Ukrainian authorities claimed that about 500 square kilometers (almost 200 square miles) of land has been recollected in the southern Kherson area in the past two weeks.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said the settlements of Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka and Sukhyi Stavok were “completely liberated from the occupiers and are under the Ukrainian flag.”

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Humeniuk said “the area has been cleared” of Russian mines, adding that “additional measures still are being taken there.”

“Shelling of these territories continues, but the population is under Ukrainian jurisdiction,” she added.

Ukrainian army has the determined goal of taking back most of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson by the close of the year, senior US officials and Ukrainian officials told media last Wednesday.

Also Read

Putin is aware of situation on frontlines, Russia will succeed in objectives in Ukraine says Kremlin
Putin is aware of situation on frontlines, Russia will succeed in objectives in Ukraine says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about the circumstance on the bleeding edge....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story