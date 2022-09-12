Ukraine Claims 500 square kilometres of land retaken in Kherson

Ukrainian authorities claimed that about 500 square kilometers recaptured in Kherson region.

Additional measures still are being taken there said Natalia Humeniuk.

Shelling of these territories continues, as the population is under Ukrainian jurisdiction.

Ukrainian authorities claimed that about 500 square kilometers (almost 200 square miles) of land has been recollected in the southern Kherson area in the past two weeks.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said the settlements of Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka and Sukhyi Stavok were “completely liberated from the occupiers and are under the Ukrainian flag.”

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Humeniuk said “the area has been cleared” of Russian mines, adding that “additional measures still are being taken there.”

“Shelling of these territories continues, but the population is under Ukrainian jurisdiction,” she added.

Ukrainian army has the determined goal of taking back most of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson by the close of the year, senior US officials and Ukrainian officials told media last Wednesday.

