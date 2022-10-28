Body finds in Frankfurt airport undercarriage of inbound Tehran plane

A corpse was discovered in a Lufthansa Airbus A340-300 after landing in Frankfurt.

The aircraft had arrived from Tehran on Thursday morning.

An oxygen can was found next to the deceased body, according to police.

German police and Lufthansa have confirmed that a corpse was discovered in the aircraft’s undercarriage after it arrived from Tehran on Thursday.

During a normal maintenance check at 5:30 a.m. local time on a jet that had arrived from the Iranian capital on Thursday, Frankfurt airport staff members discovered a male body, according to a statement from Frankfurt police. They stated that next to the deceased body was an oxygen can with a mask.

A statement sent to media by German airline carrier Lufthansa said: “We can confirm that during the routine check of a Lufthansa Airbus A340-300 after landing in Frankfurt yesterday, a dead body was discovered in the aircraft’s landing gear bay.

“The responsible authorities are currently on site to investigate the background together with experts from the company. We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further information against the background of the ongoing investigation,” the statement went on to say.

It takes five and a half hours to go directly on this route, according to the Lufthansa flight timetable. Following the finding, Friday’s scheduled flight was cancelled, according to Lufthansa’s website.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, countrywide protests have been raging in Iran for weeks at the time of the tragedy.

Last Saturday, tens of thousands of protestors marched through Berlin to support the ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Iran.

In response to Iran’s deteriorating human rights situation, Germany will take additional restrictive measures, including imposing entrance restrictions on Iranian people, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared on Wednesday.

According to the semi-official news outlet Mehr News, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, on Thursday morning and accused Berlin of meddling in the Islamic Republic’s domestic affairs.

The Iranian ambassador was summoned on Thursday in Berlin in retaliation, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry on Friday.

“In both cases, talks focused on the package of measures presented by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday in which we are adjusting our relationship with Iran in light of the massive violence against its own people,” Andrea Sasse, Germany’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, told reporters at a regular press briefing in Berlin.

“Talks also focused on German security facilities in Iran and vice versa,” Sasse said.

