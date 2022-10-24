Saudi Arabia continues to support global anti-terror efforts

The Kingdom continues to support all international initiatives to remove terrorism “from its roots”.

The Kingdom continues to support all international initiatives to remove terrorism “from its roots,” according to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Speaking on Monday at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security, Prince Faisal claimed that the global economy and international marine traffic were both threatened by terrorism.

He emphasized the “leading role” played by the Kingdom in the war on terrorism.

He declared, “Saudi Arabia favors comprehensive economic development and the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

“We support multilateral worldwide action to bring about justice in the globe.”

Prince Faisal also underlined Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat climate change, reiterating the country’s dedication to the Paris Agreement’s objectives as well as the Kingdom’s aim of attaining net zero emissions by 2060.

Every year, leaders, decision-makers, and numerous peace and security actors come together at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security. Under the topic “Africa in the face of exogenous shocks: problems of stability and sovereignty,” this year’s two-day event is being organized.

