Votes cast in Gwinnett County, Georgia have been counted.

A small number of provisional ballots, cures and some overseas ballots remain to be counted.

An estimate of when those ballots will be counted will come later in the day.

According to Deborah Tuff, who is the manager of media relations for the county, all of the votes cast in advance in-person, absentee-by-mail, and on Election Day have been counted in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

“That leaves a small number of provisional ballots, cures and some overseas ballots,” she said in an email to reputable media channel on Wednesday morning.

In the later part of Wednesday’s schedule, Tuff will provide an estimate of when those ballots will be counted.

About 30 miles to the northeast of Atlanta is where you’ll find Gwinnett County.

