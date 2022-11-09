Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has “few” ballots to count

Gwinnett County, Georgia, has “few” ballots to count

Articles
Advertisement
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has “few” ballots to count

Gwinnett County, Georgia, has “few” ballots to count

Advertisement
  • Votes cast in Gwinnett County, Georgia have been counted.
  • A small number of provisional ballots, cures and some overseas ballots remain to be counted.
  • An estimate of when those ballots will be counted will come later in the day.
Advertisement

According to Deborah Tuff, who is the manager of media relations for the county, all of the votes cast in advance in-person, absentee-by-mail, and on Election Day have been counted in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

“That leaves a small number of provisional ballots, cures and some overseas ballots,” she said in an email to reputable media channel on Wednesday morning.

In the later part of Wednesday’s schedule, Tuff will provide an estimate of when those ballots will be counted.

About 30 miles to the northeast of Atlanta is where you’ll find Gwinnett County.

Also Read

Georgia campaigns prepares for Senate runoff
Georgia campaigns prepares for Senate runoff

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are gearing up for one more month...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story