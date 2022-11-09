Gwinnett County, Georgia, has “few” ballots to count

Georgia campaigns prepares for Senate runoff
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are gearing up for one more month...
According to Deborah Tuff, who is the manager of media relations for the county, all of the votes cast in advance in-person, absentee-by-mail, and on Election Day have been counted in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
“That leaves a small number of provisional ballots, cures and some overseas ballots,” she said in an email to reputable media channel on Wednesday morning.
In the later part of Wednesday’s schedule, Tuff will provide an estimate of when those ballots will be counted.
About 30 miles to the northeast of Atlanta is where you’ll find Gwinnett County.
Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.