Keep vapes out of children’s sight in stores, says England

Vaping should be regulated and kept out of reach of minors.

As it can have long-term health risks.

Only smokers who wish to quit tobacco should use vapes.

The legal minimum age of 18 should be labelled clearly on each product, according to councils in England.

And vapes should be kept out of the reach of youngsters at retail establishments.

They claim that too many minors are being marketed vapes with delicious flavors and eye-catching packaging unlawfully.

Doctors have issued warnings about the long-term consequences that vaping may have on the lungs and are advocating for more regulations on packaging and advertising.

Only people who are at least 18 years old can purchase vapes or e-cigarettes in the UK.

But among teenagers, who frequently use disposable single-use items like Elf and Geek bars, vaping is becoming more and more popular.

They are sold in numerous High Street stores, including newsstands and phone stores, and are available in a range of flavors and colors.

They are also advertised on social media. They are roughly £5 each.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents English councils, is advocating for vaping goods to be held to the same standards as cigarettes, including plain packaging and storage behind shop counters where minors cannot access them.

Because they don’t produce deadly tar or carbon monoxide from tobacco smoke or contain poisonous tobacco, vapes or e-cigarettes are safer than cigarettes.

They often do, however, include the addictive drug nicotine, and if illegal devices are used, they may also contain potentially hazardous amounts of that element, in addition to others.

According to health professionals, vaping has risks.

Regular vapers among young people have complained of nosebleeds, headaches, and sore throats.

Others claim they have an addiction-like feeling.

