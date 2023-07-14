Ukraine Reports Decrease in Russian Military Presence in Belarus

Significant reduction in Russian military personnel in Belarus, according to Ukraine’s Border Guard Service.

Previous observation of around 2,000 Russian troops stationed at Belarusian training grounds.

Almost all Russian troops currently withdrawn from Belarus, but potential for future rotations.

According to a statement from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, there has been a significant reduction in the number of Russian military personnel in Belarus.

Previously, Ukraine had observed approximately 2,000 Russian troops stationed at Belarusian training grounds. However, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, has stated that currently, almost all Russian troops have been withdrawn from Belarus.

“However, we cannot rule out the possibility that in some time, as part of the rotation, regular units may be brought back to the territory of Belarus,” Demchenko noted in a media briefing while emphasizing that the situation on the border with Belarus “remains fully under control.”

Contrary to the statement made by Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, which claimed that there has been no organized deployment of Russian mercenaries in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that fighters from the Wagner private mercenary group are conducting training activities for Belarusian fighters near the town of Osipovichi, located approximately 90 kilometers south of the capital city, Minsk.