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Pope Leo’s recovery progresses after lung cancer surgery

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ROME: Pope Leo XIV has begun walking and eating following surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his lung, with initial medical tests indicating normal progress in his recovery, doctors said Wednesday.

According to the AFP news agency, the 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where part of his right lung was removed. Doctors are awaiting a biopsy report on the tumour to determine whether the cancer has spread.

In a statement released by the Vatican on Wednesday, doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margherita said blood tests and a chest X-ray showed normal postoperative recovery. The results were within the expected range for a procedure of this nature, they said.

The pope had breakfast and lunch, walked around his hospital room and underwent respiratory physiotherapy to help restore his breathing, according to the Vatican.

The cancerous growth was detected at an early stage and was confined to a limited area, the Vatican said. However, the extent and severity of the disease will become clearer once the biopsy results are available.

News of the pope's illness prompted prayers and messages of support from around the world. Britain's King Charles III, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were among those who expressed their best wishes for his recovery.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the pontiff's speedy recovery, saying the government and people of Pakistan wished him good health.

He said Pakistan's Christian community and the nation were praying for the pope and praised his messages of peace, compassion and human dignity.

The Vatican said the pope's recovery could take about a week. All his scheduled meetings have been cancelled through Oct. 20.

Questions have also emerged about his planned visit next month to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, although no further details about the trip were provided.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, 2025, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. His condition is being closely monitored as doctors await biopsy results that will help determine the next steps in his treatment.

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