Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting

The gathering brought together representatives from more than 40 European nations to discuss the continent's growing security challenges.

The latest Dublin photograph has now added another moment involving Macron to the list of political interactions

DUBLIN: A seemingly uncomfortable greeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir has sparked widespread attention on social media after the two leaders met in Dublin, where more than 40 European countries gathered for high-level talks on regional security and the Russia-Ukraine war.





Macron appeared to lean forward to embrace Frostadóttir, but the Icelandic leader stepped backward, creating an awkward moment captured by nearby photographers. Images of the exchange show Macron leaning toward her while she moved away, keeping one hand on his shoulder.

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Frostadóttir appeared momentarily uncomfortable and glanced toward a photographer who documented the interaction. The photographs quickly attracted attention online, prompting discussions about the unusual greeting.





Frostadóttir, who leads Iceland's Social Democratic Alliance, became prime minister after her party's strong performance in a snap parliamentary election in 2024.





She subsequently formed a coalition government with the Liberal Reform Party and the People's Party, becoming one of the world's youngest heads of government.





The awkward exchange unfolded as European leaders assembled along Dublin's River Liffey for a European Political Community summit on Thursday.





This is not the first time Macron’s interactions with a woman leader have attracted attention on social media. His public exchanges with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have also been widely discussed.





At last year’s G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, a video showed Macron leaning towards Meloni and whispering something in her ear. Meloni, who was seated beside him, listened before appearing to roll her eyes.

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The clip prompted speculation online about what Macron had said. Another interaction between the two leaders also attracted attention when Macron shook Meloni’s hand and kissed it with some reports describing her reaction as displeasure.





An earlier greeting at the Elysse Palace in Paris also became a talking point. Macron appeared to prolong a cheek-to-cheek greeting, while Meloni’s brief reaction was interpreted by some viewers as surprise.





The latest Dublin photograph has now added another moment involving Macron to the list of political interactions that have found a second life on social media.





The gathering brought together representatives of European nations to discuss the continent's growing security challenges and diplomatic priorities. The summit also comes amid renewed U.S.-backed efforts to restart negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.





Among the high-profile attendees were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, alongside European Union leaders and representatives from other European countries, including the United Kingdom.