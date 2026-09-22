Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Enrollment jumps 30% in one year as the city expands support programs.

BUSAN, South Korea: Busan’s foreign-student population has hit a record 24,328 this year, rising 30% from 2025 as the city steps up efforts to attract and retain international students.





The number rose from 18,630 in 2025 and 14,961 in 2024, according to national basic education statistics released Aug. 27 and data from Busan Metropolitan City.





Busan has been working with local universities since 2024 to reach a target of 30,000 foreign students by 2028.

The city is also bringing previously separate recruitment and support programs together as it prepares for continued growth in its international student population.





New hub offers student support





To make it easier for foreign students to navigate life in Busan, the city opened the Study Busan Hub in February.





The one-stop center connects students with universities and government agencies for help with visas, health care, finances, Korean-language education, employment and other daily needs.





The hub also works with the Busan Immigration and Foreigners Office to arrange group fingerprint registration for new foreign students and connects them with three designated hospitals: Daedong Hospital, Dong-Eui Medical Center and Good Gang-An Hospital.





Jobs and settlement become key focus





Busan is expanding programs designed to help international students move from education into employment and long-term residency.





The city has promoted regional visa programs and hosted education fairs in Central Asia, along with campus tours for education officials from Almaty.

Officials are also preparing a foreign student support performance-sharing event Tuesday at the National Pension Service’s Busan office in Yeonje-gu. About 70 university officials, scholarship recipients and other participants are expected to attend.





The event will feature updates on the city’s foreign-student programs and My Busan online platform, along with employment and startup success stories and a scholarship ceremony for Global Busan Scholarship recipients.





City focuses on long-term settlement





Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo said supporting international students throughout their academic and professional journeys is becoming increasingly important as the city approaches its 30,000-student goal.





“As we approach an era of 30,000 international students, qualitative management to support their academic stability and local settlement is just as crucial as quantitative expansion,” Chun said.





He said the city would strengthen support covering academics, employment and long-term settlement so international students can develop their potential while growing alongside the region.