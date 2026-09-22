Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.61 PKR
Rs. 393.75/ltr
DIESEL
-1.96 PKR
Rs. 422.08/ltr
Headlines
Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Enrollment jumps 30% in one year as the city expands support programs.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Busan

BUSAN, South Korea: Busan’s foreign-student population has hit a record 24,328 this year, rising 30% from 2025 as the city steps up efforts to attract and retain international students.


The number rose from 18,630 in 2025 and 14,961 in 2024, according to national basic education statistics released Aug. 27 and data from Busan Metropolitan City.


Busan has been working with local universities since 2024 to reach a target of 30,000 foreign students by 2028.

The city is also bringing previously separate recruitment and support programs together as it prepares for continued growth in its international student population.


New hub offers student support


To make it easier for foreign students to navigate life in Busan, the city opened the Study Busan Hub in February.


The one-stop center connects students with universities and government agencies for help with visas, health care, finances, Korean-language education, employment and other daily needs.


The hub also works with the Busan Immigration and Foreigners Office to arrange group fingerprint registration for new foreign students and connects them with three designated hospitals: Daedong Hospital, Dong-Eui Medical Center and Good Gang-An Hospital.


Jobs and settlement become key focus


Busan is expanding programs designed to help international students move from education into employment and long-term residency.


The city has promoted regional visa programs and hosted education fairs in Central Asia, along with campus tours for education officials from Almaty.

Officials are also preparing a foreign student support performance-sharing event Tuesday at the National Pension Service’s Busan office in Yeonje-gu. About 70 university officials, scholarship recipients and other participants are expected to attend.


The event will feature updates on the city’s foreign-student programs and My Busan online platform, along with employment and startup success stories and a scholarship ceremony for Global Busan Scholarship recipients.


City focuses on long-term settlement


Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo said supporting international students throughout their academic and professional journeys is becoming increasingly important as the city approaches its 30,000-student goal.


“As we approach an era of 30,000 international students, qualitative management to support their academic stability and local settlement is just as crucial as quantitative expansion,” Chun said.


He said the city would strengthen support covering academics, employment and long-term settlement so international students can develop their potential while growing alongside the region.

Recommended

BTS Busan concert delayed amid crowd chaos, HYBE apologizes

BTS Busan concert delayed amid crowd chaos, HYBE apologizes
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released