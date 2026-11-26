31 killed as fuel truck fire engulfs vehicles on Cairo highway

An overturned tanker engulfed several vehicles, prompting a major emergency response and an investigation into the deadly crash.

CAIRO: At least 31 people were killed and 21 injured after a fuel truck overturned and burst into flames on Cairo's Ring Road on Wednesday, setting several vehicles ablaze and triggering a major emergency response, Egyptian authorities said.





The crash occurred in the Al-Warraq neighborhood of Giza's Imbaba district, where the truck, reportedly carrying petroleum products, struck a concrete barrier and overturned before catching fire. The flames quickly spread to nearby vehicles, sending thick black smoke across the densely populated area.





Footage from the scene showed vehicles engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Motorists sounded their horns and scrambled to escape as the fire spread.





The Health Ministry dispatched 39 ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, with four people reported to be in critical condition. Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar visited the scene and medical facilities, while the ministry placed hospitals on heightened alert to handle casualties.





Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly directed officials to ensure medical treatment for the injured and provide support and compensation to those affected. He also expressed condolences to the victims' families.





Investigation underway





Egypt's Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the crash, with forensic experts examining the scene and conducting DNA tests to identify badly burned victims.





A preliminary inspection suggested that the driver lost control of the truck, which struck a concrete barrier before overturning and catching fire. However, authorities have yet to determine the full circumstances of the accident.





The government is expected to consider additional safety measures for the transportation of petroleum products after the investigation is completed.

The incident also disrupted traffic on the Ring Road and affected Bus Rapid Transit services operating along the route. The highway was reopened after emergency crews cleared the wreckage.





Deadly crashes renew road safety concerns





The tragedy has renewed concerns over road safety in Egypt, where fatal crashes have been associated with reckless driving, poor vehicle maintenance and weak enforcement of traffic regulations.





Nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country last year, according to Egypt's state statistics agency, compared with more than 5,200 fatalities the previous year.





In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pickup trucks carrying agricultural day laborers collided.





Egypt has also witnessed several deadly fires in recent years, with narrow streets and aging infrastructure in densely populated areas sometimes complicating emergency response efforts.