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Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah

The conference will be held under the patronage of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Saudi Arabia will host sixth Hajj conference

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will bring together more than 520 organizations from around the world for the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah from Nov. 8 to 11, 2026, as the kingdom prepares to improve services for millions of Muslim pilgrims.


Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, the event will gather government officials, business leaders, service providers and nonprofit organizations from Saudi Arabia and other countries.


The conference will be held under the patronage of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and will focus on preparations for the 2027 Hajj season.


Officials and industry representatives will discuss transportation, logistics, accommodations, health care, security, technology, infrastructure and other services related to the annual pilgrimage.


The ministry said the event will give participating organizations a chance to discuss operational and regulatory challenges, finalize contracts, build partnerships and introduce new solutions to improve the pilgrim experience.


The first track will focus on transportation, logistics, infrastructure, facilities management, hospitality and food services.


The second will address security, safety, health care, media, communications, technology and innovation.


The third track will focus on the nonprofit sector, entrepreneurship, professional training and sustainable efforts to improve services for pilgrims.


Alongside the conference, a specialized exhibition covering more than 67,000 square meters will feature service providers and organizations from more than 150 countries.


The wider event will also feature panel discussions, workshops, roundtables, business meetings and specialized forums. Organizers will use the platform to launch initiatives, announce agreements and showcase new technologies and services.


The conference is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 efforts to modernize the Hajj service system and improve the overall experience of pilgrims. The previous edition attracted more than 204,000 visitors and 270 exhibitors from more than 150 countries.


It also featured 134 specialized sessions and workshops, while more than 2,600 people participated in training programs. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has invited organizations, specialists and other interested participants to register for the sixth edition.

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