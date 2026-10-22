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Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game TWICE’s Jihyo breaks from JYP after 21 years, launches new agency EMITHAUS Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game TWICE’s Jihyo breaks from JYP after 21 years, launches new agency EMITHAUS

US imposes new sanctions on Iran

The measures were imposed under Operation Economic Outcast and target shipping agents based in Singapore.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on Iran, adding five individuals, four companies and nine vessels to its sanctions list.


According to reports, the measures were imposed under Operation Economic Outcast and target shipping agents based in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates who are allegedly involved in supporting Iran.


The sanctions also include Dubai-based Wailor Shipping Line, while nine vessels linked to Panama and the UAE have been targeted.


The US Treasury secretary said Washington would continue imposing sanctions on individuals and entities providing assistance to Iran.


The latest measures are part of the United States’ efforts to restrict networks accused of supporting Iran’s activities.

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