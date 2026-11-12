Deadly crash involving 23 vehicles kills 14 in UAE

According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, resulting in a major multi-vehicle collision.

FUJAIRAH: At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured in a massive traffic accident involving 23 vehicles in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) eastern emirate of Fujairah, authorities said.





According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, resulting in a major multi-vehicle collision.





In an initial statement, the ministry confirmed that emergency response teams were conducting field operations to deal with the aftermath of the crash, while injured victims were receiving necessary medical treatment.





Authorities are also working at the scene to complete the required procedures and determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.





The ministry said the situation was being closely monitored and that further official details would be released once the information had been fully verified.