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Deadly crash involving 23 vehicles kills 14 in UAE Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre Pakistan faces diabetes crisis as 34.5 million adults battle disease PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules BMPP and UBG reunite as SM Tanveer gains backing for FPCCI presidency Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Deadly crash involving 23 vehicles kills 14 in UAE Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre Pakistan faces diabetes crisis as 34.5 million adults battle disease PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules BMPP and UBG reunite as SM Tanveer gains backing for FPCCI presidency Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Deadly crash involving 23 vehicles kills 14 in UAE

According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, resulting in a major multi-vehicle collision.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

FUJAIRAH: At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured in a massive traffic accident involving 23 vehicles in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) eastern emirate of Fujairah, authorities said.


According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, resulting in a major multi-vehicle collision.


In an initial statement, the ministry confirmed that emergency response teams were conducting field operations to deal with the aftermath of the crash, while injured victims were receiving necessary medical treatment.


Authorities are also working at the scene to complete the required procedures and determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.


The ministry said the situation was being closely monitored and that further official details would be released once the information had been fully verified.

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