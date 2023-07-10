Man in Japan Travels 7,163 Kilometers to Craft GPS Art Proposal for Girlfriend

Yasushi ‘Yassan’ Takahashi creates largest GPS art in the world, spanning 4000 miles.

Artwork forms the words “MARRY ME” with a heart and arrow symbol.

Journey took him from Hokkaido to Kagoshima, earning him a Guinness World Record.

Yasushi ‘Yassan’ Takahashi undertook a remarkable endeavor, spanning 4000 miles (7,163 kilometers) over six months, with an extraordinary proposal in mind. His goal was to create the largest GPS art globally, a feat that secured him a Guinness World Record.

Using his GPS-tracked movements, Takahashi meticulously crafted the words “MARRY ME,” accompanied by a heart symbol and an arrow at the end. This ambitious project required him to embark on a journey from Hokkaido, a northern island in Japan, all the way to Kagoshima, located at the southern tip of the country.

Takahashi’s determination and artistic vision enabled him to leave a lasting impression with his unique and monumental GPS artwork, earning him recognition as a world record holder.

