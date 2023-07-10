Advertisement
Man in Japan Travels 7,163 Kilometers to Craft GPS Art Proposal for Girlfriend

Man in Japan Travels 7,163 Kilometers to Craft GPS Art Proposal for Girlfriend

  • Yasushi ‘Yassan’ Takahashi creates largest GPS art in the world, spanning 4000 miles.
  • Artwork forms the words “MARRY ME” with a heart and arrow symbol.
  • Journey took him from Hokkaido to Kagoshima, earning him a Guinness World Record.
Yasushi ‘Yassan’ Takahashi undertook a remarkable endeavor, spanning 4000 miles (7,163 kilometers) over six months, with an extraordinary proposal in mind. His goal was to create the largest GPS art globally, a feat that secured him a Guinness World Record.

Using his GPS-tracked movements, Takahashi meticulously crafted the words “MARRY ME,” accompanied by a heart symbol and an arrow at the end. This ambitious project required him to embark on a journey from Hokkaido, a northern island in Japan, all the way to Kagoshima, located at the southern tip of the country.

Takahashi’s determination and artistic vision enabled him to leave a lasting impression with his unique and monumental GPS artwork, earning him recognition as a world record holder.

