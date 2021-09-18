Sculptures made entirely from plastic bottles on the beaches Rio De Janerioof

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

18th Sep, 2021. 09:13 pm
Sculptures made entirely from plastic bottles on one of the beaches of Rio De Janerio

The gorgeous fish glitter with the reflection of the sun’s rays, juxtaposed against a beautiful backdrop of Rio’s mountains. Each sparkles with blue hues from the plastic, but are also illuminated at night, in warm blues and reds from LED and projected lights. The oversized installations welcome visitors to wander through and around their shimmering scales.

Aside from providing a beautiful and surprising installation on the beach, the plastic sculptures also symbolize the threat of over-consumption on our ecosystem, specifically marine life. Each day, the world consumption of plastic bottles reaches epic proportions, with many being thrown into landfills rather than simply being recycled.

The sculpture, created for the UN Conference of Sustainable Development (Rio +20), brings awareness to both the importance of recycling and its relationship to marine life. The sculptures, which dwarf visitors in size, also show viewers first-hand just how massive a simple collection of disused plastic bottles amounts to, giving the perspective of a tiny slice of this worldwide problem.

The beautiful sculptures can be enjoyed on the idyllic Botafogo Beach for the duration of the Rio +20 conference.

