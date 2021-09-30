The rickshaw driver rescued the woman who was going to die in front of the train

A video of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh going viral on social media in which a woman who was going to give her life on the railway track was rescued by a rickshaw driver.

A video clip of India is being shared on social media platforms in which a woman can be seen on the railway track wearing a blue suit and wearing a white dupatta hijab on her face waiting for the train to arrive.

नौकरी ना मिलने से परेशान युवती सुसाइड के इरादे से पटरी पर खड़ी हो गई. ट्रेन आती देख ऑटो ड्राइवर ने खींचकर बचाई जान. वीडियो हुआ वायरल. ऑटो चालक मोहसिन की सूझबूझ और दिलेरी को सलाम नोट: सुसाइड किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं! pic.twitter.com/CZscsq1CX7 — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) September 28, 2021

As the train approached, the woman could be seen on the tracks committing suicide, but a rickshaw driver immediately stopped the woman from doing so.

It can be seen in the video that the rickshaw driver grabbed the woman and brought her out of the railway track during which several other people also gathered.

Despite being stopped, the woman kept trying to get in front of the train, but a few people present there thwarted the woman’s suicide attempt.