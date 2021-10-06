A small island in Corsica made from oyster shells

To the east, near the British Virgin Islands, is a place called Annie Gada, where a pile of oysters looks like a small island, and for hundreds of years fishermen have been throwing large oysters with roosters, and now millions of oysters have gathered here.

People also come to this area to eat oyster shells and its oysters are also thrown on the island. Although it is not a regular island, it has become a peninsula and now people from all over the world come to see it.

The island, made up of small and large oysters in the blue water under the blue sky, offers a beautiful view.

However, most oysters are broken because holes are drilled in them to get the meat out of them and once the oysters are broken, they become more prone to breakage.

These oysters also have an important history lesson. When experts extracted very old oysters from the bottom and found out their age through radiocarbon dating, some of the oysters were found to be 1245 years old.

It is believed that the ancient Arawak people had piled up oysters here.