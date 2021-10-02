Man from Indonesia marries a rice cooker and divorce it in 4 days

Man from Indonesia marries a rice cooker and divorces it in 4 days

Khoirul Anam, an Indonesian guy, has caused a sensation on social media by ‘marrying’ his rice cooker.

Last week, Khoirul Anam published a series of photos of himself suited up in bridal finery for the event. Mr. Anam’s’married’ white rice cooker was also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a transparent white veil beside him.

He uploaded photos of them sitting side by side during the wedding ceremony on Facebook.

He is seen kissing the stove in one of the photos. In another, he signs their marriage documents with the appliance next to him.

Mr. Anam said in a short caption that he wanted to marry his rice cooker because it was “Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking.”

As weird as it may sound, the tale only got stranger when Mr. Anam ‘divorced’ the kitchen equipment four days later, claiming it could only cook rice. The divorce was publicized on Facebook by the Indonesian guy.

Of course, the wedding and subsequent divorce were all staged for the sake of amusement on social media.

According to the media, Mr. Anam is a well-known Indonesian celebrity who performs bizarre acts for the amusement of his fans.

His ‘wedding’ to the rice cooker caused quite a commotion, so it appears that he was successful in his goal for viral social media stardom.