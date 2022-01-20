Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of political and media satire, will receive the Mark Twain Prize. This is for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington in April. Making him the 23rd recipient of the award.

The national prize is named after Samuel Langhorne Clemens, well known by his pen name Mark Twain, a novelist and essayist. The award was originally given to Richard Pryor, and it was last given to Dave Chappelle.

Read more: Comedian Jon Stewart blasted Trump saying ‘We need a leader of humility’

The Kennedy Center stated in a statement on Wednesday that “Jon Stewart has brightened our lives and challenged our minds for more than three decades. As he delivers current events and social satire with his distinctive wit and intelligence.”

Stewart will be honored at a televised ceremony on April 24 in Washington. It will be the first time the medal has been given since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019.

Read more: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

According to the release, Stewart said, “I am extremely thrilled to accept this award.”

Stewart returned to television in 2021. Six years after leaving his satirical “The Daily Show.” With a new show that focused on current events in depth. On September 30, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” was released on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Stewart’s satire made him a popular celebrity with a following far larger than the 2 million nightly viewers of “The Daily Show.” During his 16-year tenure as host of “The Daily Show,” he earned 20 Emmy Awards. Furthermore, he has helped launch the careers of other comedians such as Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee.