BOL Media Privacy Policy

We respect the privacy of our online visitors as our own and have made it a primary concern. The main reason for collecting and storing visitor information is to improve customer services and the quality of the website. We are aware of our responsibility to maintain and use visitor information especially client information with utmost security and privacy. No matter what the circumstances, we DO NOT rent or sell any visitor/client information that we collect online. However, we do share information with third parties meeting under certain circumstances. You can find details about third-party information exchange and interactions by reading the point titled "Third Party Sharing".The purpose of this policy is to describe why we collect personal information about our visitors, how we use the collected information, and under what circumstances we share it with third parties. The policy includes information about the choice you have in how we collect and use your personal information.We collect a range of information for different purposes. The breakdown of the kinds of information we collect by visitor type is given below.Collected visitor information is used in a number of ways. Information is used to process general inquiries and requests. Client information is also saved and maintained in our databases and used to process BOL’s dealings with associates. Our clients, vendors and associates and job seekers might also receive updates regarding our site and services. We might use all collected information for any further improvement to the website and to the facilities offered by BOL at any given time. The information we collect from job seekers is used solely for the purpose of evaluating their suitability for a particular job. The information may be shared with relevant department managers and other management cadre officers for the sole purpose of ensuring the best candidate is hired. Job seekers can be sure that their data is stored with the strictest confidentiality and respect for privacy.Third party information sharing is done strictly for the purposes of maintaining and managing customer information, fulfilling promotional requirements and for communicating with clients and associates. The sharing is carried out on a contract basis and the Third Party is not authorized to use this information for any other purpose. We do not share any other information collected with Third parties.We have made certain that the information submitted by the users of our website is well-protected against any misuse. The information is safeguarded during transmission using Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology which encrypts all information submitted by the clients, associates and others. In this way, all your information is absolutely safe and secure.Registered associates can access their personal accounts by signing in through our website. Registered accounts are given access to specialized areas where dealings with BOL can easily be conducted online.All the user has to do is to contact us with the relevant information and we will take care of the rest. Once you request that you want the cancellation of any subscriptions, we will immediately implement it. However it is important to note that this measure will prevent other e-mail communication regarding any other requests or queries that you might have made.Cookies are alphanumeric identifiers that are transferred to the hard drives of the visitors’ computers through their Web browser. We use cookies to enable our systems to recognize the browsers of the users of our site and to remember their movement during previous visits in order to serve them better.