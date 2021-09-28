Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: How the wonderful actor evolved in Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most gifted actors and a wonderful human being, is celebrating his 39th birthday today amidst romance headlines with actress Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Jodhpur airport. Reports claim that the couple is in the city to celebrate the actor’s birthday and also explore a wedding venue.
On his big day, the Saawariya star’s sister Riddhima wished him with a special photo. The picture features the birthday boy with the most amazing ladies in his life: mom, sister, niece, and ladylove Alia Bhatt.
Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, “To my ‘rockstar’ bro – Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser (sic).”
Earlier in an interview, the actor talked about the ups and downs of growing up in such a star-studded household and his relationship with his parents.
Despite being born into the heart of Bollywood’s first family, Ranbir said that he wasn’t initially aware of his father’s stardom. “I wasn’t really aware that he was an actor, because we were always shielded from the sets,” he said.
Revealing about not watching his mother Neetu Kapoor’s films, he further added, “I am a little shy about my mom being an actress, I don’t really watch her films. I love her too much. I am just afraid, personally too shy to see her on-screen, and just the fact that someone might be judging her. I stay clear of her films But yeah, I am a big fan of dad’s films.”
On whether he has picked up anything from Rishi Kapoor he said, “I have a style of my own…I am not trying to copy him, but I don’t think he had a style of acting to be copied. But lots of people say I look like him and smile like him.”
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt’s controversial life. He has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.
The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming epic drama Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
