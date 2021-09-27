Parineeti Chopra Scuba diving skills stuns fans, see photos

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared gorgeous photos of her dive during a trip to the Maldives with her fans. Parineeti’s scuba diving picture was captured in a stunning way.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar actress shared photos from her vacation on Instagram with the caption, “In between dives our boat is now crossing a big channel to go to the next location. Till then, we catch up on sleep, rest, play games, and gear up for the big dives! More coming soon.”

Parineeti is enjoying every second of her trip and living up every moment to its best.

Fans flooded her comments section with love and praise as they gushed over her diving skills. The actress has been constantly updating her fans on her work and personal endeavors.