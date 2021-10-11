Kiara considers Hema Malini’s comparisons ‘weird’: ‘I want to look like myself’

Actress Kiara Advani has claimed that being compared to Hema Malini is “weird,” and that she doesn’t like the term “doppelganger” being used to describe a fan called Aishwarya who recreates her movie scenes on social media.

Kiara Advani recently starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the war flick Shershaah. Aishwarya Rai had re-enacted the film’s emotional climactic sequence, which Kiara later reviewed.

However, the actress stated that Aishwarya’s identity should not be diminished. Similarly, she expressed her displeasure with being compared to Hema Malini in an interview with a leading daily. “It’s truly an honour to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. But honestly, I’ve always found this compliment weird.”

I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself.”

Commenting on Aishwarya being called her ‘doppelganger’, Kiara said, “I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life.”

She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are.”