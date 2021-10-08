Raveena describes Aryan’s arrest as ‘shameful’ Says his future is being toyed with

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 11:31 am
Aryan Khan

Actress Raveena Tandon has joined Hrithik Roshan in publicly condemning Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest and subsequent confinement.

Following a drug raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship last weekend, Aryan Khan was detained for interrogation and has subsequently been arrested for alleged ties to a drug ring.

In a tweet on Friday, Raveena without taking any names wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.” Raveena and Shah Rukh have appeared in several films together.

Today, a decision will be made on Aryan’s bail petition. His lawyer applied for bail on Thursday, claiming that no drugs had been found on him and that he only knew one other person at the planned cruise party.

On the same day that Aryan was arrested, Salman Khan paid a visit to the family house Mannat. It is unclear what discussions took place.

