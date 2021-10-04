Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appears before court in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has on Monday appeared before the court after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs controversy.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri leaves for court to attend the hearing of Aryan Khan today.

Aryan Khan is being represented by senior advocate Satish Manshinde and he had argued in court that his client was invited to the event being held on the cruise by the organisers.

Protecting Aryan, he had said, “No incriminating material has been recovered from him (Aryan Khan). There is no possession or evidence of consumption. Although the sections under which Aryan Khan has been booked are all bailable offences, I am willing to settle for one day’s NCB custody so that we can file for bail before the regular court.”

According to reports, nothing was found on Aryan when he was taken into custody and hence he has booked only on consumption charges.

However, amidst the drugs controversy, fans of King Khan have taken to the Twitter platform to extend support to SRK.