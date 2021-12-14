Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, occasionally models and has a large fan base of her own. The mother of two has now posted a sneak peek of her most recent photoshoot for a fashion brand.

Read more. Mira Rajput responds to trolls who mock her feet with sassy new post

Mira wore a blue velvet lehenga with heavy jewelry and a bindi on her forehead in the photo. Her large nose ring and look, however, drew the most attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira revealed that she has modelled for the brand because she identifies with it. She wrote, “This glistening zardozi embroidered ensemble stunningly realised in her signature royal purple hue complements my personal style.”

Within 30 minutes, the post had over 30,000 likes, including one from Kiara Advani. Ishaan Khatter, Mira’s brother-in-law, said, “Stunnnnnning,” with a fire emoji. Many of her fans called her “beautiful”. A fan said, “Ethnic suits you..absolutely charming.” Another said, “Shahid is such a lucky guy.”

Prevously, Mira also knows how to return it to haters with style. She was recently mocked for the way her feet appeared in a photo taken in poor lighting. She retorted to the trolls with another post on how grateful she was for her physical parts.