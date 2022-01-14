Govinda turns off comments on new song after trolls

Govinda’s latest single, Mere Naal, was released on Thursday. He has, however, disabled comments on the YouTube video. This comes after his new music video, Hello, was widely mocked on the internet. He also turned off comments on that.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek, Govinda’s estranged nephew, responded to the criticism by telling Bollywood Life, “For me, he will always be Hero No 1.”

The two haven’t spoken in years, with tensions rising after Krushna declined to appear on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja last year.

On the occasion of Lohri, Govinda shared the audio of Mere Naal on YouTube and wrote, “Hi guys, I am presenting my new track, ‘MERE NAAL’. I hope you all will love it and dance on it this Lohri!”

The music video of Hello was widely panned on social media, with comments like, “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s.” One Instagram user wrote, “Going from bad to worse. With so much acting talent, this guy has lost insight.”