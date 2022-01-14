Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’
Kareena Kapoor teased the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania effect on Instagram with a video of herself. “My kids are absolute monsters,” Kareena can be heard saying in the footage.
On Friday, Kareena posted a small clip in which she says, “My kids are absolute monsters, specially Taimur. But today I am gonna show them who the real monster is.” She then applies a monster filter and says, “Check out this new filter by Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. My family absolutely loves this franchise, so don’t forget to watch it on Amazon Prime.”
She captioned the clip, “My house will be filled with monsters this weekend… I’m going to spend some family time watching #HotelTransylvaniaOnPrime @primevideoin. What’s your plan for the weekend?” Kareena added Blackpink’s song How You Like That in the background of the video.
