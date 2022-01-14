Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 07:19 pm

Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor teased the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania effect on Instagram with a video of herself. “My kids are absolute monsters,” Kareena can be heard saying in the footage.

On Friday, Kareena posted a small clip in which she says, “My kids are absolute monsters, specially Taimur. But today I am gonna show them who the real monster is.” She then applies a monster filter and says, “Check out this new filter by Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. My family absolutely loves this franchise, so don’t forget to watch it on Amazon Prime.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She captioned the clip, “My house will be filled with monsters this weekend… I’m going to spend some family time watching #HotelTransylvaniaOnPrime @primevideoin. What’s your plan for the weekend?” Kareena added Blackpink’s song How You Like That in the background of the video.

