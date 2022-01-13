Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 01:02 pm

Kiara Advani slays in a vibrant pink attire

The new hotness in B-Town, actress Kiara Advani shared a few pictures on Instagram and left the fans all in love with her.

 

The recent Bollywood sensation looks phenomenal in a pink attire that took away the breaths of many.

The smartly fitted bright-toned dress made Advani dazzling in the pictures.

The loose curls added glitter to her charm.

Alia Advani professionally known as Kiara joined the industry in 2014 with a supporting role but gained prominence with Netflix Lust Stories in 2018.

In 2019, her lead role in Kabir Singh took her to another level of success.

As the word goes, the star has been currently dating actor Sidharth and the duo was spotted together on multiple occasions.

