Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 08:18 pm

Kiara Advani wishes her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wishes her on-screen Boyfriend

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never confirmed that they are dating, but their photos and appearances at one other’s homes have led many to believe that they are indeed dating.

The Shershaah actor, Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his birthday today, and messages of congratulations have been pouring in from all around the world. The actress, Kiara Advani has taken to her Instagram stories to wish Sid with a cute still from their movie Shershaah.

Sidharth is seen cuddling Kiara as they sit on the ground in the photo. Both Sidharth and Kiara’s faces are lit up with a smile. Sharing this picture, Kiara wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one @sidmalhotra”.

kiara sid wish

Apart from Kiara Advani, other Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma, and others wished the birthday boy on their Instagram stories.

