Lata Mangeshkar is out of danger but will still be monitered

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Bollywood playback singer who was brought to a hospital on Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition but will be monitored for the next 10 to 12 days.

On January 8, the 92-year-old was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital’s ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. Mangeshkar is apparently suffering from pneumonia in addition to Covid-19.

“Lata Mangeshkar, the singer, is still in the intensive care unit. For the next 10 to 12 days, she will be monitored. She has pneumonia in addition to Covid-19, according to Dr. Pratit Samdhani.

“She is doing a lot better now,” Mangheskar’s younger sister Usha told the local paper. The coronavirus has had no effect on her. She has a little case of pneumonia and congestion, which I believe will clear up today. She’s fine now, and she should be discharged in one or two days.”

Fans and well-wishers were also thanked for their prayers by Mangeshkar’s sister.

Rachna Shah, her niece, had stated that the singer is experiencing moderate symptoms. “Everything is OK with her.” Because of her age, [she] was merely put in the ICU for precautionary reasons. Please keep her in your prayers and respect our privacy,” she stated.