Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 10:46 am

Malaika Arora opens up about being judged for her clothes, ‘I am not silly’

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has opened up about her clothes choice

Malaika Arora spoke out about being judged for her clothing choices, saying that women’s hemlines and necklines are usually analyzed. She went on to say that dressing is a personal choice and that people should live and let live rather than advising others what to wear.

Malaika stated in an interview that she isn’t ‘silly and stupid,’ and that she knows what looks well on her. Others, she added, will have to ‘fall in line’ if she is comfortable in whatever she is wearing.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika said that she was questioned about her clothing ‘all the time’. “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’” she said.

 

“If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that,” she added.

