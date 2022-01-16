Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm

Saif Ali’s sister Saba shares throwback photos as she called them ‘Golgappa’

Saif Ali

Saba Ali Khan shared throwback photos of Sara and Ibrahim

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, took a journey down memory lane by sharing a photo from her throwback collection. Saba shared a vintage photo of herself, her little niece, actor Sara Ali Khan, and her infant nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram Stories.

Saba and Ibrahim are seen smiling at the camera in the photo, while Sara Ali Khan appears to be distracted. Sara and Ibrahim appear to be sitting on Saba’s lap in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “3 golgappas gang (laughing and two hearts emojis).” She also added, “Love (red heart emoji) you” and tagged Sara and Ibrahim. Sara shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you lots Saba Phupi (aunt) (red heart emojis).”

Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba has turned her Instagram account into a family diary, showing her followers previously unseen and rarely seen photos of her relatives. Her posts usually feature her nieces and nephews including Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Read More

23 mins ago
Vidya Balan to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Director revealed

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had revealed whether or...
28 mins ago
Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a...
36 mins ago
Anushka Sharma recalls Virat Kohli’s journey, 'Sat next to you with tears'

Anushka Sharma posted a message for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on...
6 hours ago
Superheroes in Pakistan

With inflation and the pandemic affecting people globally, superheroes from all over...
6 hours ago
Only Murders in the Building

What would you get if you throw two oldies and a youngster...
6 hours ago
Sinf-e-Aahan is the story about five resilient women

Let’s admit it, progressive women in the country do not watch Pakistani...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina Kaif
9 mins ago
Katrina Kaif shares new selfies as fans wondered if she’s looking at Vicky

Katrina Kaif has joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore, where he...
Akshay Kumar
15 mins ago
When Akshay Kumar poses the famous ‘side wala swag’

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
750 prize bond list 2022
17 mins ago
Rs750 Prize bond list will be announced tomorrow – 17th Jan 2022

Monday: Draw No 89 – Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar)...
Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot
22 mins ago
Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model in the showbiz industry set...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600