Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, took a journey down memory lane by sharing a photo from her throwback collection. Saba shared a vintage photo of herself, her little niece, actor Sara Ali Khan, and her infant nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram Stories.

Saba and Ibrahim are seen smiling at the camera in the photo, while Sara Ali Khan appears to be distracted. Sara and Ibrahim appear to be sitting on Saba’s lap in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “3 golgappas gang (laughing and two hearts emojis).” She also added, “Love (red heart emoji) you” and tagged Sara and Ibrahim. Sara shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you lots Saba Phupi (aunt) (red heart emojis).”

Saba has turned her Instagram account into a family diary, showing her followers previously unseen and rarely seen photos of her relatives. Her posts usually feature her nieces and nephews including Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

