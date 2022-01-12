Shahid Kapoor drops a stunning picture, wife called him ‘Selfie Queen’

Shahid Kapoor is soaking up the Punjabi winter vibes and making sure he captures them for Instagram. On Wednesday, the actor shared new photos of himself wearing a winter jacket and engaged in a stare-down challenge with his followers.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped a close-up selfie of only his eyes. While we got lost into them for a brief minute, Shahid captioned the photo, “Stare me down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Fans of the actor were quick to respond, leaving multiple heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments area. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also had an apt reaction as she commented, “Selfie Queen,” on the photo.