Throwback: Things Sushant Singh planned to do apart from films

What Sushant Singh Rajput had planned to do if he didn’t get work in films?

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death shocked everyone on June 14, 2020. Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai flat in Bandra.

The actor earned a name for himself in the film industry by delivering outstanding performances. In 2013, he made the transition from television to film, but did you know he had a backup plan in case he didn’t get a movie for his debut?

Major throwback to in 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Sushant had opened up about shifting from TV to Bollywood and said, “When I quit television, people told me, you are doing a filmmaking course but what if you don’t get a film? I said, ‘I will make my own films’. I had decided that if that happens, I will start a canteen in Film City and I will buy a camera and make my own short film about the canteen and feature in it too. And I know I would be as excited about that as I am right now.”

He emphasised that the aim for the canteen was simply to absorb the energy of Film City, the epicentre of all things showbiz.

“That was not plan B; that was to spend time in Film City because I love Film City. It’s the only place in Mumbai where everybody is shooting something. It’s because of the place it is that I thought of opening a canteen there. I can eat and I can enjoy watching films and I can actually shoot my short film, so that was the place to be,” He added.