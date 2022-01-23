Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 10:15 am

Throwback: Things Sushant Singh planned to do apart from films

Sushant Singh

What Sushant Singh Rajput had planned to do if he didn’t get work in films?

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death shocked everyone on June 14, 2020. Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai flat in Bandra.

The actor earned a name for himself in the film industry by delivering outstanding performances. In 2013, he made the transition from television to film, but did you know he had a backup plan in case he didn’t get a movie for his debut?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput)

Major throwback to in 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Sushant had opened up about shifting from TV to Bollywood and said, “When I quit television, people told me, you are doing a filmmaking course but what if you don’t get a film? I said, ‘I will make my own films’. I had decided that if that happens, I will start a canteen in Film City and I will buy a camera and make my own short film about the canteen and feature in it too. And I know I would be as excited about that as I am right now.”

He emphasised that the aim for the canteen was simply to absorb the energy of Film City, the epicentre of all things showbiz.

“That was not plan B; that was to spend time in Film City because I love Film City. It’s the only place in Mumbai where everybody is shooting something. It’s because of the place it is that I thought of opening a canteen there. I can eat and I can enjoy watching films and I can actually shoot my short film, so that was the place to be,” He added.

Read More

36 mins ago
There’s a nip in the air…

If you are a Karachite or find yourself living in any southern...
36 mins ago
The Magic Wand!

Skinny? Thick? Curved? Mascara selection is a lot difficult than it seems,...
39 mins ago
Are these skincare tools worth the hype?

It is no surprise that skincare has taken the world by storm,...
44 mins ago
The Fashionable Chemistry of Sheheryar Munawar

Mahira Khan The actor and Mahira Khan were seen on the big...
48 mins ago
Emraan Rajput – The reigning mogul of menswear

If you go back into time by a decade, you would notice...
51 mins ago
Heath Ledger – Hollywood’s Dark Star

He wasn’t the first Australian actor to make it big in Hollywood,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lata Mangeshkar in hospital
5 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor requests to stop ‘disturbing speculation’

Pratit Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted a health...
IMF
25 mins ago
Resumption of IMF programme key to  market performance

KARACHI: The government, amid a heated session of the National Assembly, managed...
Nasir Hameed
26 mins ago
Bright future awaits Pakistan as SMEs, exports grow fast

LAHORE: The government has taken several measures that helped Pakistan in improving...
Preity Zinta
28 mins ago
Preity Zinta goes ‘down memory lane’ as she praises the movie ‘Main Ne Pyar Kiya’

The Bollywood diva Preity Zinta has put up her sweet weekend plans...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement