The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I’m broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person.”