Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar
The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning.
Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.
The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.
However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.
Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I’m broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person.”
“An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family,” tweeted the Ajay Devgn.
The Gabbar Is Back star wrote, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.”
Iconic singing sensation AR Rahman took to his Instagram and shared memory with the late Lata Mangeshkar. “Love, prayers and respect,” he wrote.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the sad demise of ‘Nightingale of India’.
“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, she needs no introduction when it comes to her art. She started singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in 1942.
In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal became her first major hit.