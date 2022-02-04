Kareena Kapoor is all set for her first project post-pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor is one of the bankable artists in Bollywood and is all set to hit the shooting floors for her next post-pregnancy project with Sujoy Ghosh.

The Jeb We Met actress took a maternity gap when her second child Jehangir Ali Khan was born.

Read more: Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

Although she did complete the shoot for Laal Singh Chadda alongside Aamir Khan during and post-pregnancy but Sujoy Ghosh’s next will be her first project after Jeh.

As the word goes, Sujoy will be working on the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X which he planned in 2015.

For some unknown reason, the film never made it to the floor and was put on the back burner.

However, Ghosh never forgot the script and reportedly he is ready to helm the project.

Read more: Kareena Kapoor recalls her father meeting her vegetarian boyfriend

The shooting will kick off in March and actor Jaideep Ahlawat along with Vijay Varma will also be part of the cast.

The story revolves around a single mother who accidentally killed her ex-husband and reportedly Kareena has already started preparing for the shoots.