When Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Pakistani designer’s dress

Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing Pakistani designer’s dress

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing Pakistani designer Faraz Manan and the fans showed immense love and adoration.

The Student of the Year actress was seen wearing a beautifully stitched attire with long drape sleeves and she fine-tuned her look with loose curls.

Taking to Instagram, designer Faraz Manan shared a few pictures of Bhatt in the elegant attire and wrote, “Alia Bhatt in Faraz Manan”.

